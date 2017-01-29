Neujahrsempfang der IG Dutenhofen
Wie kein zweiter der Wetzlarer Stadtteile verfügt Dutenhofen über einen großen Bestand an leistungsfähigen Gewerbebetrieben und Einzelhändlern. Sie sind zusammengeschlossen in der Interessengemeinschaft Dutenhofen (IGD).
Doch in dieser Interessengemeinschaft – und das ist eine besondere Erwähnung wert – engagieren sich auch viele Einwohnerinnen und Einwohner sowie Vereine aus dem Stadtteil.
Der zum Jahresanfang stattfindende Neujahrsempfang hat bereits Tradition. Immer in Räumen eines Mitgliedes der IGD ausgerichtet, spricht er viele Gäste an. In diesem Jahr referierte Professor Dr. Alter über das Liebig-Laboratorium in Gießen und das Bemühen, für dieses Museum die Anerkennung zum Unesco Weltkulturerbe zu erlangen.
Oberbürgermeister Manfred Wagner und Ortsvorsteher Ulrich Loh, beide SPD, zeigten den Gästen die Entwicklungen in der Stadt bzw. im Stadtteil auf und sorgten mit ihren Hinweisen für die ein oder andere Information, die im Laufe des Abends Tischgespräch war.
Manfred Wagner: „Eine gelungene Veranstaltung, auf deren Fortsetzung in den kommenden Jahren ich mich freue. Mein Dank gilt der IGD, stellvertretend für alle Aktiven den Sprechern der Gemeinschaft, Inge Friedrich und Bernd Rafalzik.
